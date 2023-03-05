Influenza A subtype causing fever, says ICMR

PTI

New Delhi, March 4

A persistent cough, sometimes accompanied by fever, running through India for the past 2-3 months is due to Influenza A subtype H3N2, ICMR experts have said.

The H3N2, which has been in wide circulation for the past 2-3 months, causes more hospitalisations than other subtypes, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) scientists who keep a close watch on ailments caused by respiratory viruses through the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories network.

They have also suggested a list of dos and don’ts for people to follow to protect themselves from contracting the virus.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), on the other hand, has advised against indiscriminate use of antibiotics amid rising cases of cough, cold and nausea across the country. Seasonal fever will last five to seven days, it said.