It's time we published military histories: NN Vohra

The nation has been guilty of delaying the publication of military history, said former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir NN Vohra while speaking at a function where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh released the book Heroes of 1971.

Lessons from past The importance of military history is that the upcoming generation of officers needs to be made aware of the great battles. NN Vohra

Vohra, a former Defence Secretary, said the importance of military history was that the upcoming generation of officers needed to be made aware of the great battles. “Why these were lost or won? These lessons are a good study of the past wars and conflicts,” he said.

“The importance of military history is not just for learning from the past, but also for making people aware about the adversaries and what sacrifices were made or who were the heroes,” said Vohra, President of The Tribune Trust.

About the book The book Heroes of 1971 has political, strategic and military commentaries on the 1971 India-Pakistan war, said The Tribune Editor-in-Chief Rajesh Ramachandran.

It is holistic account of the genocide that left 30 lakh dead. Of the 2 crore refugees, 1 crore moved to India. It talks about the stellar role of the Indian armed forces in the 13-day war. India’s intervention was the most unique one.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been credited with initiatives in exports, defence corridor and ‘Make in India’. He will be remembered for resolute response along the Line of Actual Control, said the Editor-in-Chief.

He asked Rajnath Singh to consider that authorised histories be translated in major languages. Speaking about the book, Vohra said, “We (The Tribune) have published these special articles. We have devoted a section to the Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra awardees.”

“The objects of the war included liberation of the people of East Pakistan and creation of a new free country. It was a great victory. Its culmination changed the geopolitical scenario. I would pay great tributes to military and police officers, then Defence Minister Jagjivan Ram and then Principal Defence Secretary KB Lall,” he said. Vohra spoke about The Tribune, saying philanthropist Dyal Singh Majithia used his entire wealth to set up a college, a library and a very good newspaper to spread information in the context of the colonial rule and freedom struggle.

The Tribune is a dominant newspaper in Punjab, Haryana, HP, Chandigarh, J&K, parts of Rajasthan and western UP. “This area also has lakhs of families of ex-servicemen and we are sensitive and particular in reporting their causes,” he said.

The Tribune has evolved since the freedom struggle. During the tumultuous events of the Jallianwala Bagh, the Editor of The Tribune was arrested and the paper was stopped from publication. Mahatma Gandhi stood up in support of the Editor and defended the newspaper.

“Our founder said we must highlight the grievances of people and the failings of the government of the day, but without being partisan and by being secular and liberal. I feel proud and claim that The Tribune has kept the word of its founder and non-political attitude towards reporting and editorial policies,” Vohra said.