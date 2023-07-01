Lightning kills three in UP’s Ballia

Ballia (UP), July 1
Three people died in this district on Saturday after being struck by lightning in separate cases, police said.
According to the police, Daddan Kharwar (55) was working in the field near Middha village when lightning struck, leaving him severely burnt. The local people rushed him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
In another incident, Chhathu Prajapati (50), working in the field in Udaipur village, died on the spot after being struck by lightning, police said.
Bhola Chauhan (52) was returning home with his buffalos in Siwan village during downpour in the afternoon when lightning struck, police said.
The people present nearby took him to the district hospital, where the doctor declared him dead.
The bodies have been sent for autopsy, police said.
