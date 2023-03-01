LPG cylinder price increased by Rs 50; crosses Rs 1,100-mark

PTI

New Delhi, March 1

Cooking gas LPG price on Wednesday was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder, while price of jet fuel (ATF) was cut by 4 per cent.

Non-subsidised LPG price was hiked to Rs 1,103 per 14.2-kg cylinder - the first increase since July 2022, an oil company price notification said.

Separately, ATF price was cut by Rs 4,606.50 per kilolitre to Rs 1,07,750.27 per kl.