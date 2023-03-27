Mumbai cops detain Rajasthan man over threat mail to Salman

PTI

Mumbai, March 26

The Mumbai police have apprehended a man from Rajasthan in connection with an email threatening actor Salman Khan that was received at the latter’s office here recently, an official said on Sunday.

The accused was nabbed by a team of Bandra police station and is being brought to Mumbai, an official said.

The accused Dhakad Ram Bishnoi (21) is a resident of Siyagon ki Dhani in Rohicha Kalan village under the Luni police station in Jodhpur. He was on bail in a case of Arms Act, the police said.

Jodhpur’s DCP (West) Gaurav Yadav said a team from Mumbai’s Bandra police station arrived here to arrest Bishnoi on Sunday. “They asked us to assist them in detaining Bishnoi. We provided them support and handed Bishnoi over to the Mumbai Police,” said Yadav.

The complaint about the threat email was recently lodged at the Bandra police station by one Prashant Gunjalkar, who according to police, frequently visits the Bandra-based residence of Salman Khan and runs an artist management company.

“After a probe, police got information about the accused’s whereabouts, following which a team was sent to Rajasthan and the man was apprehended,” he said.