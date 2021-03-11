SC order on sedition law: Mustn't cross Laxman Rekha, says govt; Opposition insists speaking truth true patriotism

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 11

The landmark Supreme Court order putting sedition law on hold triggered diverse reactions across the political space with the government flagging the ‘laxman rekha’ and the opposition insisting that speaking truth to power was not anti-national.

Moments after the Supreme Court order on Wednesday, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said while he respected the court and its independence, there was a ‘laxman rekha’ that cannot be crossed.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter saying, "Speaking truth is not sedition, speaking truth is patriotism. Heeding truth is the duty of the rulers, muzzling truth is arrogance of power."

Rijiju argued that the government had already made its position before the apex court clear.

"We have informed the court about the intention of the Prime Minister (to review the law). We respect the court and its independence. But there is a laxman rekha which must be respected by all organs of the state in letter and spirit. We have to ensure that we respect the provisions of the Constitution as well as the existing laws," Rijiju said.

He said the organs of the state respect each other.

"The court should respect the government, legislature, and the government should respect the courts. We have a clearly demarcated boundary and that laxman rekha should not be crossed by anybody," the law minister said refraining to pass a judgment on the Supreme Court order.

TMC leader Mahua Moitra also claimed victory on the front saying "Supreme Court stays Section 124 A: no new cases can be filed, existing cases can apply for bail and release immediately."

AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala said speaking truth to power is not sedition but true nationalism.

"What the Congress said in its 2019 election manifesto is finally coming true," Surjewala said with the BJP accusing the Congress of hypocrisy and allowing the section on sedition to stay on the statute book for decades when it ruled at the Centre.