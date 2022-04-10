Narcotics Control Bureau busts drug racket in West Bengal, arrests four

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 9

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized a huge quantity of psychotropic substances and arrested four persons during a three-day operation in West Bengal.

Officials said following an input on the retail sale of psychotropic and narcotic drugs to addicts, the NCB busted a drug racket with the arrest of four persons, including a warehouse owner, on Friday.

The Kolkata unit of the NCB said, “We have seized drugs in the form of tablets and injections from the premises of TS Agency owned by Minagur Rahaman.”

The seizure included 90 bottles of Phensewell cough syrup (codeine phosphate), 2,640 capsules of Pyeevon Spas Plus (Tramadol HCL), 300 ampoules of Diazepam injection, 125 ampoules of Diazepam injection and 2,000 ampoules of Buprenorphine injection.