Smriti Irani is suffering from 'Rahul-phobia', says Congress MP; ex-colleague Priyanka defends Congress leader amid row over 'flying kiss'

Chandigarh, August 10

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi sought to defend Rahul Gandhi over the 'flying kiss' saying the Congress leader never disrespects women.

"I was at the visitors' gallery and he did it as a gesture of affection. They (BJP) can't accept love."

"Why are they feeling bad? It was just a genuine gesture, that's what he did. Like he said 'mohabbat ki dukaan'. You people have got used to 'nafrat' (hatred), that is why you are not able to accept 'mohabbat' (love)," she said.

#WATCH | Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says, "I don't understand that when he was speaking, all the ministers were standing up. Ministers were creating obstructions. He made an affectionate gesture, what problem do you have with it? You are habitual of so much hatred… https://t.co/IudK9YS0zw pic.twitter.com/6VJNqoFpv9 — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

Meanwhile, the Congress said the BJP is indulging in an "indecent" act of accusing him of "misconduct" as it does not want a debate on the Manipur violence.

After participating in the debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, Gandhi blew a flying kiss, drawing sharp reaction from the treasury benches with Union minister Smriti Irani calling him misogynist and saying the House had never witnessed such an "indecent act".

Responding to the criticism, Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore accused Irani of suffering from "Rahul-phobia" and asked her to come out of it.

"Smriti Irani is consumed by 'Rahul phobia' and she should try to come out of it," Tagore said on BJP's charge of 'misbehaviour' by Rahul.

According to Jharkhand Congress MP Geeta Koda, Gandhi has always respected women and his behaviour has always been good.

"Today, he talked about Manipur while speaking on the no-confidence motion, but the BJP which does not want to talk about Manipur, neither wants to see Rahul Gandhi in the House, is indulging in 'indecent' behaviour.

"But we know our leader and he can never disrespect women," Koda said.

BJP women MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and demanded "stringent action" against Gandhi for his "inappropriate gesture".

In a complaint, signed by more than 20 women parliamentarians, it was alleged that Gandhi behaved in an "indecent manner" which not only "insulted the dignity of women members in the House, but also brought disrepute and lowered the dignity of the House".

With PTI inputs

