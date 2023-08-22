PM Modi: Pre-2014 era marked by scams, corruption

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 21

PM Narendra Modi today said the pre-2014 era was marked by scams when the poor were robbed of their rights.

“The citizens cannot forget the era before 2014 which was marred by scams and corruption... today, all the money entitled to the poor is directly reaching their account,” Modi said, addressing the Madhya Pradesh Rozgar Mela virtually.

To drive home his point, the PM highlighted a NITI Aayog report finding that in five years, 13.5 crore Indians had exited poverty and an SBI analysis about rising numbers of income tax returns filed this year.

