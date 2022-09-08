Rajasthan’s Tanishka tops NEET-UG, Punjab’s Arpit Narang comes 7th

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 7

Rajasthan’s Tanishka bagged the top rank in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG, 2022, results announced by the National Testing Agency close to midnight today.

While Punjab’s Arpit Narang ranked seventh and J&K’s Haziq Parvez Lone 10th, the second and the third positions went to Vatsa Batra of Delhi and Hrishikesh Gangule of Karnataka.

Rucha Pawashe of Karnataka, Errabelly Sidhartha Rao of Telangana, Rishi Balse of Maharashtra ranked fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively. Also among the top 50 are Haryana’s Nisha (38th) and Akshat (49th). Of the 17,64,571 students who appeared for the exam on July 17, 9,93,069 were declared qualified.

These students will compete for nearly 88,000 MBBS seats across medical colleges in the country, which means 11.2 candidates will vie for each MBBS seat. In NEET-UG, 2021, out of 15,44,275 candidates who appeared, 8,70,074 had cleared the exam.