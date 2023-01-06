 States must cooperate on water: PM amid SYL row : The Tribune India

States must cooperate on water: PM amid SYL row

States must cooperate on water: PM amid SYL row


Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 5

A day after Punjab and Haryana failed to reach an agreement on the construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was the responsibility of every state to make water a subject of cooperation and coordination.

Staring at shortage

  • The per capita water availability by the year 2047 is estimated to fall to around 1,300 cubic metres
  • Anything below 1,700 cubic metres mark is defined as “water stress” situation

Addressing the first state ministers’ conference on water today, the Prime Minister urged state governments to ensure people’s participation in water conservation movement along the same lines as the Swachh Bharat campaign.

Water Vision@2047

Seeks public participation over water conservation

“Public ownership of a campaign is the true measure of its success. It raises people’s consciousness about the campaign and their appreciation about the scale of the effort and investments,” said the Prime Minister.

He said: “When the public is associated with a campaign, they grasp its seriousness better and due to that, they develop a sense of ownership.”

The Prime Minister in his virtual address said 70 lakh hectares in the country had been brought under micro irrigation, saving large quantities of water and the “Per Drop More Crop” programme was gaining momentum.

He urged panchayats to prepare an action plan for the next five years on subjects ranging from water supply to cleanliness and waste management. “States should adopt ways where water budget is prepared at the panchayat level, based on how much water is required in which village and what work is required for it,” the PM said, adding that instead of waiting for the rains, states must plan ahead to harvest rain water.

The two-day Water Vision @ 2047 conference being held in Bhopal from today seeks to prepare India for the estimated demand.

“Water requirements assessed by 2047 will exceed the total quantum of water available with us. The harvestable component of water as of date is somewhere around 1,180 billion cubic metres and our requirement as on date is 880 bcm. But by 2047 the demand is going to surpass the total harvestable component. So it is going to be critical, and we must prepare for it,” Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told The Tribune today.

He said that 50 years ago, the annual per capita availability of water was around 5,000 cubic metres but this has reduced due to 3.5 times growth in the population since then.

The per capita water availability by 2047 is estimated to fall to around 1,300 cubic metres, and anything below 1,700 cubic metres is defined as “water stress”.

Shekhawat said the conference would have every state present its vision to deal with the situation at hand.

The minister said the major solutions centred on water use efficiency in agriculture; recycling and reuse of sewage; ground water recharge activities; rain water harvesting; and inculcation of water sensitivity in the minds of people. The conference comes a day after Punjab and Haryana failed to reach an agreement on the construction of the SYL canal for river water sharing. The matter will be taken up by the Supreme Court on January 19, when the SYL case is listed for hearing.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly

2
Punjab

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

3
Trending

Sikh men play Selena Gomez and Rema's 'Calm Down' on tabla, here is why Pakistanis are majorly loving it

4
World

Canada bans foreigners from buying property after surge in its prices

5
Punjab

Punjab Government extends winter holidays in schools till January 8

6
Punjab

Live bomb shell found near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's official residence in Chandigarh

7
Nation

Shocking CCTV footage of Delhi woman being dragged for 12 km surfaces, 5 accused charged with culpable homicide

8
Nation

Man urinates on woman passenger on board New York-Delhi flight, DGCA seeks report from Air India

9
World

Sajal Aly who worked in Indian movie 'Mom' hits back at ex-Army officer's claim that Pakistani actresses being used as 'honey traps'

10
Delhi

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

Don't Miss

View All
Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius
Punjab

Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan
Entertainment

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan

Delhi logs season's lowest of 3 degrees Celsius; thick fog in Punjab; bright sunny in Shimla
Nation

At 3 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest temperature; dense fog envelops Punjab

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly
Amritsar

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly

Why is Japan offering families Rs 6 lakh per child to move out of Tokyo?
Trending

Why is Japan offering families Rs 6 lakh per child to move out of Tokyo?

Snow forecast from Jan 6 onwards
Himachal

Snow likely in Himachal from January 6 onwards

‘Dangal-II’, 4 border village girls win state kabaddi gold
Punjab

'Dangal-II', 4 Ferozepur border village girls win state kabaddi gold

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine
Trending

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine

Top News

Pilot killed as trainer aircraft crashes in MP’s Rewa

Pilot killed as trainer aircraft crashes in MP’s Rewa

The aircraft crashes 3km away from Chorhatta airstrip after ...

Assam, Meghalaya move Supreme Court against High Court order staying their inter-state border pact

Assam, Meghalaya move Supreme Court against High Court order staying their inter-state border pact

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices...

2 units of Ropar thermal plant shut down, one because of coal shortage, other because of boiler tube leak

2 units of Ropar thermal plant shut down, one because of coal shortage, other because of technical fault

The supply of coal from Pachwara mine, which was just operat...

Delhi Police arrest sixth person in Kanjhawala accident case

Sixth accused arrested in Delhi woman dragging case

The five accused arrested earlier allegedly borrowed the car...

Watch first visuals of the five men accused in Delhi car horror

Watch first visuals of the five accused in Delhi car horror


Cities

View All

Racket involved in pilfering wheat meant for Atta-Dal scheme busted

Racket involved in pilfering wheat meant for Atta-Dal scheme busted

Bearing the brunt of cold

Snatchers on prowl, car agency employee among three fall prey

Drive for 3rd dose of polio vax

Parking lot unused, haphazard parking creates chaos

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Akali Dal writes to Nitin Gadkari over flyover in Bathinda

IAF Heritage Centre set for Jan 31 takeoff

IAF Heritage Centre set for Jan 31 takeoff

Status quo on GMSH chemist shop No. 6

High drama witnessed at GMSH chemist shop

Action against 2 liquor vends for flouting norms

Chandigarh extends winter break in schools

Watch first visuals of the five men accused in Delhi car horror

Watch first visuals of the five accused in Delhi car horror

Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon

5 officials suspended after mobile phones recovered from Delhi's Mandoli jail

Sixth accused arrested in Delhi woman dragging case

MCD mayoral election today, AAP-BJP spar over nomination of presiding officer

4 injured in clash between 2 groups in Malsian, 25 booked

4 injured in clash between 2 groups in Malsian, 25 booked

Juvenile among 3 held for murder

3 bike-borne robbers nabbed

1st phase of laying of sewer line in Nakodar yet to meet its deadline

Duped 2 months ago, retd Army officer awaits FIR

Body exchanged, cremated; youth’s kin ransack hospital

Body exchanged, cremated; youth’s kin ransack hospital

CM visits air terminal site

Child thrown into gutter, dies

PPCB seals dyeing machines at 22 units for excess effluent discharge

Congress activists up in arms

Graft case: Chargesheet filed against welfare officer

Graft case: Chargesheet filed against welfare officer

Farmers make free passage for commuters at toll plazas

Harjinder bags gold in weightlifting c'ship

Truck operators call off protest

Bathinda, Patiala academies in final