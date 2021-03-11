Surrender, SC tells Kerala prisoners out on Covid parole

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 29

Noting that near normalcy has returned in the country, the Supreme Court on Friday ordered prisoners out on interim bail or parole in Kerala in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic to surrender in two weeks.

“Near normalcy has returned in the country and daily activities remain unabated. The benefit that was granted to the petitioners who continue on parole, due to a possibility of contracting Covid, shall continue for a period of two weeks from today. The petitioners are directed to report back to the prisons within the same period,” a Bench led by Justice LN Rao said. Noting that there’s no right to stay on parole forever and that it has to stop somewhere, the Bench said, “It’s not that you can stay out of jail for the next five years.”