Two members of Bishnoi gang arrested in Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 12

The police have arrested two alleged members of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Sampat Nehra-Tinu Bhiwani gang from the Lado Sarai area here after an exchange of fire.

Identifying them as Deepak (32), a resident of Bhiwani in Haryana, and Gulshan Kumar (38), a resident of Bahadurgarh in Haryana, officials said they had been arrested by the Special Cell. Both gangsters have been involved in over a dozen criminal cases in Delhi and Haryana, they added.

The officials said the police got information about Deepak and Kumar going on a motorcycle near DDA land in Lado Sarai on September 30. When both were asked to stop, Deepak whipped out a pistol and fired a bullet, they added. The police retaliated and both the accused were nabbed.