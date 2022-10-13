Two members of Bishnoi gang arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, October 12
The police have arrested two alleged members of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Sampat Nehra-Tinu Bhiwani gang from the Lado Sarai area here after an exchange of fire.
Identifying them as Deepak (32), a resident of Bhiwani in Haryana, and Gulshan Kumar (38), a resident of Bahadurgarh in Haryana, officials said they had been arrested by the Special Cell. Both gangsters have been involved in over a dozen criminal cases in Delhi and Haryana, they added.
The officials said the police got information about Deepak and Kumar going on a motorcycle near DDA land in Lado Sarai on September 30. When both were asked to stop, Deepak whipped out a pistol and fired a bullet, they added. The police retaliated and both the accused were nabbed.
