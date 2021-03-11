Very few recombinant variants of coronavirus have been found in India: INSACOG

New Delhi, April 27
Based on genome-sequencing analysis, the Indian SARS-COV-2 Genomics Consortia (INSACOG) has said very few recombinant variants of the coronavirus have been found in the country and none of those has shown either increased transmission, locally or otherwise, nor were they associated with severe disease or hospitalisation.
INSACOG, in its weekly bulletin of April 11 that was released on Wednesday, said the incidences of suspected recombinants and the possible public health relevance are being closely monitored.
It said a total of 2,40,570 samples have been sequenced till now.
“Based on genome sequencing analysis, very few recombinant variants have been discovered in India. So far, none showed either increased transmission (locally or otherwise) or was associated with severe disease or hospitalisation,” it said.
On the global scenario, the INSACOG said two recombinant variants—XD and XE—are being closely monitored worldwide. XD, which has an Omicron S gene incorporated into a Delta genome, is found primarily in France.
“XE is a BA.1/BA.2 recombinant, with the majority of the genome including the S gene belonging to BA.2. XE shows slightly higher transmission rate. XE also shows a higher growth rate above that of BA.2; however, this finding requires further confirmation,” the INSACOG said.
At the prime minister’s meeting with chief ministers, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said one case of XK/XM was found in Maharashtra, one case of XJ was detected in Rajasthan and a case each of the XJ and XE recombinant versions of Omicron has been found in the country.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors