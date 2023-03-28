Will targeting Rahul Gandhi adversely affect BJP's prospects, seemingly not?

Vibha Sharma

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 28

Over the past one week or so, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been much in the news for a variety of reasons.

Last Thursday a local court in Surat found him guilty in a defamation case linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surname and sentenced him to two years in prison.

The very next day, the Wayanad MP’s membership of Parliament was cancelled.

A notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat said that Gandhi “stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 23 March, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951”.

He was then asked to vacate the house he had been occupying for many years now.

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram called the “speed” with which the defamation case moved forward in the trial court and his subsequent disqualification “extremely unusual”, something that “would surprise even Usain Bolt,” according to a TV channel.

BJP leaders say they have nothing to do with the court’s order or the subsequent decision by the Lok Sabha or whatever has been happening with Gandhi

However, given that perceptions matter in politics, the big question here can be if “targeting” Rahul will not adversely affect the BJP’s prospects in coming elections?

Seemingly not.

PM Modi versus Rahul Gandhi

According to political observers, perhaps this is exactly what the BJP is aiming at —to paint the possibility of Rahul Gandhi versus Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 2024 General Elections.

The possibility of such a scenario has multiple advantages.

Observers say, the effort to “elevate his stature” is not designed for the upcoming Assembly elections but the big one next year—the 2024 General Elections

Apparently, BJP’s strategists believe that projecting the possibility will draw comparison and provide voters points to ponder.

Equally importantly, Gandhi gaining more prominence may also upset opposition leaders aiming for a similar positioning and further dampen the possibility of a BJP versus the rest in 2024.

A united opposition vote will only work against the BJP.

Though after his disqualification, Gandhi received some unexpected support from West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee with whom the Congress’ relations have not been so gungho of late.

“In PM Modi’s New India, Opposition leaders have become the prime target of BJP!

“While BJP leaders with criminal antecedents are inducted into the cabinet, Opposition leaders are disqualified for their speeches.

“Today, we have witnessed a new low for our constitutional democracy,” Banerjee tweeted

At the same time, however, she is believed to have recently told TMC cadres that if Gandhi is the face of the Opposition, then “nobody will be able to target PM Modi”.

Gandhi is PM Modi’s “biggest TRP” she reportedly said, adding that the BJP was “not letting Parliament function as they want Rahul Gandhi to “be the leader... The BJP is keen on making Rahul Gandhi a hero”.

Meanwhile, PM Modi today linked the attacks against his government to the party’s emphatic electoral performances.

Gandhi has been leading the attack against PM Modi on his alleged connection with billionaire businessman Gautam Adani.

Taking a swipe at opposition parties against his government over a variety of issues, including Adani, the PM is believed to have told the Parliamentary party meeting that the more wins the BJP achieve, the more it will be targeted.

