 Will targeting Rahul Gandhi adversely affect BJP's prospects, seemingly not? : The Tribune India

Will targeting Rahul Gandhi adversely affect BJP's prospects, seemingly not?

A local court in Surat found Rahul guilty in a defamation case linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surname

Will targeting Rahul Gandhi adversely affect BJP's prospects, seemingly not?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File photo



Vibha Sharma

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 28  

Over the past one week or so, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been much in the news for a variety of reasons.

Last Thursday a local court in Surat found him guilty in a defamation case linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surname and sentenced him to two years in prison.

The very next day, the Wayanad MP’s membership of Parliament was cancelled.

A notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat said that Gandhi “stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 23 March, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951”.

He was then asked to vacate the house he had been occupying for many years now.

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram called the “speed” with which the defamation case moved forward in the trial court and his subsequent disqualification “extremely unusual”, something that “would surprise even Usain Bolt,” according to a TV channel.

BJP leaders say they have nothing to do with the court’s order or the subsequent decision by the Lok Sabha or whatever has been happening with Gandhi

However, given that perceptions matter in politics, the big question here can be if “targeting” Rahul will not adversely affect the BJP’s prospects in coming elections?

Seemingly not. 

PM Modi versus Rahul Gandhi

According to political observers, perhaps this is exactly what the BJP is aiming at —to paint the possibility of Rahul Gandhi versus Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 2024 General Elections.

The possibility of such a scenario has multiple advantages. 

Observers say, the effort to “elevate his stature” is not designed for the upcoming Assembly elections but the big one next year—the 2024 General Elections

Apparently, BJP’s strategists believe that projecting the possibility will draw comparison and provide voters points to ponder.         

Equally importantly, Gandhi gaining more prominence may also upset opposition leaders aiming for a similar positioning and further dampen the possibility of a BJP versus the rest in 2024.

A united opposition vote will only work against the BJP.       

Though after his disqualification, Gandhi received some unexpected support from West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee with whom the Congress’ relations have not been so gungho of late.   

“In PM Modi’s New India, Opposition leaders have become the prime target of BJP!

“While BJP leaders with criminal antecedents are inducted into the cabinet, Opposition leaders are disqualified for their speeches.

“Today, we have witnessed a new low for our constitutional democracy,” Banerjee tweeted

At the same time, however, she is believed to have recently told TMC cadres that if Gandhi is the face of the Opposition, then “nobody will be able to target PM Modi”.

Gandhi is PM Modi’s “biggest TRP” she reportedly said, adding that the BJP was “not letting Parliament function as they want Rahul Gandhi to “be the leader... The BJP is keen on making Rahul Gandhi a hero”.

Meanwhile, PM Modi today linked the attacks against his government to the party’s emphatic electoral performances.

Gandhi has been leading the attack against PM Modi on his alleged connection with billionaire businessman Gautam Adani.

Taking a swipe at opposition parties against his government over a variety of issues, including Adani, the PM is believed to have told the Parliamentary party meeting that the more wins the BJP achieve, the more it will be targeted.

 

#BJP #Congress #narendra modi #rahul gandhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Amritpal Singh's selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt

2
Punjab

Nepal puts Amritpal Singh on surveillance list; India asks Nepal not to allow him to flee to third country

3
Punjab

Akal Takht serves 24-hour ultimatum on Punjab Government to release supporters of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh

4
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan gifts himself a swanky SUV worth Rs 10 crore following ‘Pathaan’ success; watch video

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s photo blackened at mohalla clinic in Khatkar Kalan

6
Amritsar

Air India starts direct flight from Amritsar to UK’s Gatwick

7
Punjab

Fugitive's guard 'Fauji' arrested

8
Nation

Namibian cheetah Sasha dies at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh

9
Punjab

Couple from Punjab's Goraya shot dead in Philippines

10
Punjab

In a first, Punjab and Haryana High Court uses Al to validate opinion in murder case

Don't Miss

View All
Amritpal Singh’s selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt
Trending

Amritpal Singh's selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by Sept
Haryana

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by September

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor
Amritsar

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor

STUDY VISA FRAUD
Punjab

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study
Science Technology

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

Top News

Atiq Ahmed held guilty in 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case, his brother acquitted

Prayagraj court sentences Atiq Ahmad, 2 others to life sentence in Umesh Pal kidnapping case

7 others, including Ahmed's brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf...

Rahul Gandhi to abide by deadline on vacating official residence

Rahul Gandhi to abide by deadline on vacating official residence

Writes to Mohit Rajan, Deputy Secretary in the MS Branch of ...

Punjab AG says police close to arresting Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal

Police close to arresting Amritpal, Punjab Advocate-General tells high court

Amritpal's counsel on the other hand contended that he was i...

Couple from Punjab’s Goraya shot dead in Philippines

Couple from Punjab's Goraya shot dead in Philippines

Sukhwinder Singh ran a finance business in Manila for the pa...

BSF shoots down drone near international border in Amritsar sector, seizes contraband

In 4 different incidents, BSF shoots down drone, arrests 2 men and seizes weapons and drugs near international border in Punjab

During the intervening night of March 27-28, BSF troops dete...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone near international border in Amritsar sector, seizes contraband

In 4 different incidents, BSF shoots down drone, arrests 2 men and seizes weapons and drugs near international border in Punjab

Harassed for dowry, 2 women end lives in Amritsar

20 booked on charge of murder bid

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, approves over Rs 733-crore budget for new financial year

Roof of house collapses near Bhaiyan Da Shivala in Amritsar

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

New norms for dog sterilisation in Chandigarh

New norms for dog sterilisation in Chandigarh

Chandigarh may cut reserve price of liquor vends by 6-10%

Chandigarh: Evicted in morning, street vendors return in evening

Chandigarh Heritage panel to take up issues raised by Mayor

Event focuses on Chandigarh art, culture

Delhi HC overturns trial court order, frames charges against Shrajeel Imam, 8 others

2019 Jamia violence case: Delhi HC overturns trial court order, frames charges against Shrajeel Imam, 8 others

19 fire tenders rushed as fire breaks out in Delhi's Badarpur

Suhas Borker elected IIC trustee

Unitech PMLA case: ED takes possession of Rs 245 crore worth plots in Gurugram

Couple from Punjab’s Goraya shot dead in Philippines

Couple from Punjab's Goraya shot dead in Philippines

Fight for space in AAP with new leaders' entry

Patwari arrested for accepting bribe

Martyr's photos removed, protesters deface Mohalla Clinic

Retd Wg Cdr claims presence of Indus Valley remains in Kapurthala village

2 MC staff, woman held for attempt to murder

2 MC staff, woman held for attempt to murder

16-year-old raped, 2 booked

NRI woman’s bag snatched

Spl girdawari begins to assess loss to wheat crop due to rain

Civil Hospital contractual staff up in arms

Patiala MC breaches low target of street vending charges

Patiala MC breaches low target of street vending charges

Minister visits villages to assess crop damage

Farmers reject relief for damage caused to crop

PCS Exam: Former deputy speaker slams Punjab govt over delay

PUTA threatens strike over pending salaries