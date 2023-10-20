Athletics tourney gets underway at PPS, Nabha

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 19

The 58th All-India IPSC Athletics Meet (U-19 Boys & Girls) got off to a rollicking start at PPS, Nabha, here today. Around 300 athletes from 17 prestigious schools of the country are taking part in the three-day event.

Col Raj Singh Bishnoi, Senior Executive Director, NSNIS, formally declared the meet open.

In his welcome address, PPS Headmaster DC Sharma called upon the athletes to play the games in the spirit of healthy competition and set standards. He made a special mention of Col Bishnoi and the NSNIS for extending all possible help in the smooth conduct of events over the years. It was followed by the athletes taking the oath of allegiance to the rules and regulations of the Indian Public Schools’ Conference (IPSC).

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest, Col Bishnoi emphasised the need to take up sports in a proactive way.