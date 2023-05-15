Celebrations of Sirhind Fateh Divas end

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 14

Three-day annual Sirhind Fateh Divas commemorating the memory of the great Sikh general, Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, concluded with religious ceremonies. Giani Harpal Singh, head granthi of Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib, performed the concluding “ardas”. Thousands of devotees thronged the historical Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib and Gurdwara Jyoti Swarup Sahib to pay their obeisance. Ragis, dhadhis and other religious groups performed kirtan.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra, senior SAD leader, highlighted the life and history of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur. On May 12, 1710, Mughal governor Wazir Khan marched to Chappar Chiri to challenge the forces of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur and a decisive battle was fought. The mughal forces were defeated on May 14 by the Sikh force under the leadership of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur. Hence, this day is known as Sirhind Fateh Diwas.