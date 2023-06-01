Don't drop Punjabi as compulsory subject, says SOI

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 31

The Students Organisation of India (SOI) today held a meeting against the decision taken by the Panjab University, Chandigarh, to drop Punjabi as a compulsory subject at graduation level in all its affiliated colleges.

SOI president Gurpreet Singh Raju Khanna appealed to the University to immediately withdraw its decision. He said Punjabis would not tolerate this discrimination against their mother tongue.