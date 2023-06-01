Don't drop Punjabi as compulsory subject, says SOI

Patiala, May 31
The Students Organisation of India (SOI) today held a meeting against the decision taken by the Panjab University, Chandigarh, to drop Punjabi as a compulsory subject at graduation level in all its affiliated colleges.
SOI president Gurpreet Singh Raju Khanna appealed to the University to immediately withdraw its decision. He said Punjabis would not tolerate this discrimination against their mother tongue.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder along IB in J-K’s Samba
The incident takes place near Mangu Chak border outpost arou...
Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR
Based on the FIR, it is revealed that his daughter had been ...
Indian national wins big in Korean survival drama Squid Game at Singapore company dinner-dance
The prize money is equivalent to one and half years' worth o...
India-China relationship is going to be 'tough', says Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi, who is in the US for a three-city tour, makes the re...
PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart Prachanda to inaugurate UP's first land port
The prime ministers will inaugurate the facility from Delhi ...