Drive to raise awareness on stubble burning

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, September 22

The district administration today launched a road safety campaign and an awareness drive against stubble burning. DC Parneet Shergill directed officials of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department and the Road Safety Committee to organise awareness camps to make people aware about the ill-effects of stubble burning and the importance of following traffic rules.

The DC said many precious human lives are being lost in road accidents due to violation of traffic rules. She asked the officials concerned to identify accident black spots and take preventive measures and issue challans to those who violate traffic rules.

The DC informed that the district traffic police had issued challans to 3,392 persons for violating traffic rules during the last three months.

Shergill urged SDMs to hold meetings with village panchayats and persuade residents to avoid disposing paddy stubble by burning it. Experts were told to inform farmers that stubble burning also kills agriculture-friendly insects and lowers the fertility of land.

Additional DC (G) Isha Singal, SDMs Harpreet Atwal, Sanjeev Kumar and Gurwinder Johal attended the meeting.

