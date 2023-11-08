Education govt’s top priority: DC

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 7

The meeting of the District Development Committee (DDC) was held today. It was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney. The DC reviewed the status of development projects in schools in the district, especially in primary schools. The discussions revolved around the construction of concrete dining areas for mid-day meals in all schools, along with the provision of laboratories and sports fields.

Sawhney said education has been a top priority for the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. She added that recommendations are being made to complete the basic infrastructure of schools for the academic years 2024–25 and 2025–26, based on the foundation laid in the years 2022–23.

She further said that basic facilities such as toilets, concrete dining tables for mid-day meals, sheds, sports fields and science laboratories in every middle school, among others, will be provided to all the primary schools. The DC added that the Punjab government has allocated one sanitation worker per 100 students in each primary school and has already provided sweepers for all senior secondary schools.