Engineers perturbed over move on pay scale

Patiala, October 25
Engineers of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) are perturbed over the direction of the Punjab Government to reduce pay scales for the newly recruited assistant engineers.
Earlier, they were getting paid as per level 10 of the 6th Punjab Pay Commission. Now, it has been proposed to reduce it to level 7 of the 7th Central Pay Commission. The PSEB Engineers Association has written a letter to the PSPCL and PSTCL management. It states, “It seems that the finance department of the government is creating an unnecessary dispute. It may be noted that the finance department is deliberately decreasing the pay scales”
General Secretary Ajay Pal Singh Atwal said that if the problem is not resolved within the next seven days, the association shall agitate.In a letter to the PSPCL management the PSEB Engineers Association said that PSPCL and PSTCL staff cannot be deputed on election duty.
“But the chief electoral officer here has been deputing PSPCL and PSTCL officials on election duty, which is a violation of the directions from Election Commission of India.” Atwal said such orders should be withdrawn. They violate instructions that states that the operational and technical staff from electricity companies will be requisitioned for election duty only in unavoidable circumstances.
