Farmers leave for Delhi

Patiala, March 13

A large number of farmers left for Delhi today to attend Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat at the Ramlila ground in the national capital on Thursday.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders Jagdev Singh Ugrahan, Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, Dr Darshan Pal, Prem Singh Bhangu, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Harinder Singh Lakhowal and many others left for Delhi after no-objection certificates were issued by the police as well as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Groups of farmers were seen carrying flags of their respective unions as they boarded trains and buses in the city. Many travelled by cars and SUVs.

Prem Singh Bhangu, president of All-India Kisan Federation, in a statement, said farmers were ready for the Delhi Chalo rally to be held at the Ramlila ground on March 14.

The government had prohibited farmers from travelling by tractor-trailers. “Farmers are either travelling by trains or buses. If they are detained or stopped from reaching the Ramlila ground, then the intention of the ruling government will be clear to all,” said Bhangu.

He said there was resentment among the farmers as the BJP government had backtracked on its promises made to them when the agitation was suspended in 2021 after repealing the three anti-farm laws.

Bhangu said the farmers all over the country were fighting for legal status of MSP and its fixation according to Dr Swaminathan’s formula of C2 plus 50 per cent, total debt waiver of farmers and agri workers, social security of Rs 10,000 per month for farmers and workers, justice for Lakhimpur Kheri farmers, crop insurance scheme at government expenses, etc.

Rally will raise the demand for quitting the WTO or keeping agriculture out of its purview.

