Fatehgarh DEO forms grievance redressal committee

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 29

The District Election Officer at Fatehgarh Sahib Parneet Shergill, has formed a district grievance redressal committee in view of the forthcoming General Election.

Addressing mediapersons, the District Election Officer said the newly formed committee would begin working at 3 pm every day at the ADC office.

She said, according to the instructions of the Election Commission, a cash amount of up to Rs 50,000 has been fixed for candidates and party workers.

