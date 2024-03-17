Fatehgarh MLA lays stones for Rs 6-crore works

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 16

Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai laid the foundation stones for various development works, including a drainage system in Sirhind town worth Rs 6 crore today. He said residents were irked by the drainage system of the town. He added that, apart from the foul smell, stagnant rainwater and sewer water caused damage to the roads too. The MLA said this problem would be resolved with the new drainage system. He also laid the foundation stone for the newly constructed 66 KV grid in Behlolpur village, which would be constructed with Rs 5 crore. The MLA said that the work for this new grid would be completed within four and a half months. He added that this grid would reduce the load on the Chorwala and Sarai Banjara grids.

#Fatehgarh Sahib