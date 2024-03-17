Fatehgarh MLA lays stones for Rs 6-crore works

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 16
Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai laid the foundation stones for various development works, including a drainage system in Sirhind town worth Rs 6 crore today. He said residents were irked by the drainage system of the town. He added that, apart from the foul smell, stagnant rainwater and sewer water caused damage to the roads too. The MLA said this problem would be resolved with the new drainage system. He also laid the foundation stone for the newly constructed 66 KV grid in Behlolpur village, which would be constructed with Rs 5 crore. The MLA said that the work for this new grid would be completed within four and a half months. He added that this grid would reduce the load on the Chorwala and Sarai Banjara grids.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA VOTES 2024: CEC: No adequate forces for simultaneous polls in J&K
Assembly elections to be held soon after Lok Sabha results: ...
Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest
Flags Nuh violence, anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks in annual re...