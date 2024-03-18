Fatehgarh Sahib Administration takes steps to ensure fair poll

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 17

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill today said sector officers, static surveillance teams and flying squads have been activated in the district to ensure adherence to the model code of conduct (MCC) for General Election. She said the instructions have been given to make the elections fair.

Shergill said the nomination papers can be submitted to the district election officer from May 7 to May 14. The papers will be checked on May 15 and nominations can be withdrawn by May 17. Voting will be held on June 1 followed by counting on June 4. She said as per an Election Commission order, a process to removal of hoardings, banners and posters of political parties has been started. Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency has 9 Assembly constituencies and 1539,189 voters — 817,138 men and 722,021 women.

Besides, these there are 4,101 PWD voters, 4,582 service voters and 30 third gender voters. The deputy commissioner said 1,820 polling stations would be set up.

