Four held for Focal Point murder in Patiala

Patiala, September 10
The police have arrested four accused wanted in a recent murder case and also claimed they were allegedly planning another murder in the district.
SSP Varun Sharma said a special operation was launched against anti-social groups under the supervision of SP (City) Sarfaraj Alam, SP (Investigation) Harbir Singh Atwal, DSP (City-2) Jaswinder Singh Tiwana and CIA in-charge Shaminder Singh.
A Verna car used in the crime. Two pistols, four cartridges and two sharp weapons have also been recovered. The accused were planning another murder in the district. Varun Sharma, Patiala SSP
The SSP said the teams cracked two murder cases with the arrest of Rajwinder Singh, alias Raja Boxer, a resident of Ranjit Nagar; Yash Sharma of Shaheed
Udham Singh Nagar, Harinderjit Singh of New Sanctuary Enclave and Lucky Sharma of Pratan Nagar. “A Verna car used in the crime, two pistols, four cartridges and two sharp weapons were also recovered,” he said, adding that the accused were planning another murder in the district.
On August 8, Maninder Singh Mann, a resident of Janta Colony, was returning from Shekhpura village on a motorcycle with his friend around 8 pm. “When he reached near the Focal Point signal, Rajwinder and his accomplices, arrived there in a Verna car, and fatally injured Maninder with weapons,” said Sharma. The police said he was attacked allegedly due to inter-gang rivalry.
“Rajwinder was also wanted in an attempt-to-murder case registered at the Civil Lines police station,” said Shaminder Singh.
