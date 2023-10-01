Judges interact with jail inmates

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 30

The District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Patiala, Rupinderjit Chahal, visited Central Jail, New District Jail, Nabha, and Open Air Jail, Nabha. She was accompanied by DLSA Secretary Manni Arora.

Both interacted with jail inmates and discussed their grievances and problems faced by them. Jail Superintendents and other officials were instructed to ensure timely redressal of grievances and problems of inmates. They were directed to pay special attention towards health and medical facilities provided to jail inmates.

A one-month campaign “Vocational literacy for jail inmates” in prisons of Patiala district was also launched for imparting training to prisoners. Under the campaign, various training programmes like agriculture, horticulture, phulkari, stitching and computer have been started for inmates in Central Jail, Patiala, and New District Jail, Nabha.

On the occasion, jail inmates were apprised of the rights available to them and the concept of plea bargaining in detail by Manni Arora. She briefed inmates about persons who were entitled for free legal aid as per Section 12 of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987.

She further said that free legal services could be availed by visiting the front office at the DLSA, Patiala, or needy person can contact on office telephone number 0175-2306500.