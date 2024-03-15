Lok Sabha Poll: Police launch drive to check illegal parking, encroachments

Mahesh Sharma
Malerkotla, March 14
The Malerkotla district police have launched a crackdown against illegal parking and encroachments near financial institutes, government offices, commercial organisations and religious places ahead of the Lok Sabha poll.
Besides deterring potential intrusion by anti-social elements, the intensive checking of vehicles by specially constituted teams of cops will facilitate the seizure of smuggled contraband. Office-bearers and activists of various religious organisations have also been roped in for controlling the menace of wrong parking and frequent bottlenecks.
Vehicle-towing equipment deployed
- Malerkotla SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said special teams of cops had been constituted under supervision of DSP (Special Branch) Ranjit Singh Bains that would take away illegally and wrongly parked vehicles near commercial, educational and religious places
- The teams have been equipped with vehicle-towing equipment and other necessary installations required for the removal of target vehicles
Malerkotla SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said special police teams had been constituted under the supervision of DSP (Special Branch) Ranjit Singh Bains. These teams would tow away vehicles parked wrongly and illegally near commercial, educational and religious places. The teams have been equipped with vehicle-towing equipment and other necessary installations required for removal of target vehicles.
“Besides having roped in office-bearers, managers and owners of commercials, educational and religious institutes for sensitisation against consequences of wrong illegal parking and bottlenecks, we have started taking punitive measures for minimising the issue,” said Khakh, maintaining that vehicles causing a nuisance would be removed with towing vehicles and their owners handed heavy fines.
Convener of the project ‘Operation Clean Street’, DSP Ranjit Singh Bains claimed this crusade is deterring anti-social elements from reaching here in the guise of visitors and smuggling illegal weapons and contraband ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
Appreciating the initiative taken by SSP Khakh, Farmers Federation Malerkotla chairman Mahmood Akhtar Shad regretted that the management committees of religious organisations, which have been drawing mammoth gatherings periodically, had failed to manage vehicular traffic in their respective areas. This had been causing inconvenience to residents and devotees visiting the shrines to pay obeisance.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha poll schedule to be announced tomorrow
The poll panel says a press conference to announce the sched...
Supreme Court says SBI should disclose electoral bonds numbers; issues notice to it
A Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud issues notice...
Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...
‘Apologise in 7 days or face defamation’: Sukhbir Badal slaps notice on Punjab CM Mann over private business remarks
SAD chief Sukhbir says have sent legal notice to Punjab CM M...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...