Man hit by train at Sirhind, dies

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 1
An unidentified man died near the Sirhind railway station as a speeding train hit him while he was crossing the track. ASI Gurmeet Singh of the Sirhind GRP police station said police found the dead body of an unidentified person on the railway lines near the old flyover of Brahmin Majra of Sirhind town. He said the body has been kept at the Civil Hospital mortuary for identification.
