Nursing college students up in arms

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, Sept 4

A large number of nursing students from Desh Bhagat Nursing College, Mandi Gobindgarh, today staged a protest against the college authorities and disrupted the flow of traffic on the Amloh–Mandi Gobindgarh Road. A team of cops, led by Amloh SHO Randeep Sharma, successfully talked the students into lifting the dharna. The cops then took some of the students’ representatives to the office of the Amloh DSP so that they could sort out their differences with the college authorities. At the time of filling the news report, talks were still under way.

The students alleged that the college had admitted more students than the seats allotted by the Indian Nursing Council (INC) and the majority of them are likely to be given degrees from some other institute that may not be duly recognised by any state government, as they have verified on the INC website. The college authorities have, however, rubbished the allegations and said that the students are misguided.

Some students even threatened to commit suicide, and warned that the chancellor, some members of the college staff and police officials would be responsible for it. The students rued that they had been protesting for the past two years, but neither the INC authorities, nor the district administration or police officials took any action.

When contacted for comment, SHO Sharma said talks to resolve the matter were ongoing.

College authorities dispute protesting students’ claims

