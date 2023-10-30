One held for theft at temple

Fatehgarh Sahib. Oct 29
The Chunni Kala police have arrested a person who allegedly stole the silver crown and flute of Lord Krishna from the Radha Krishna temple at Chunni Kalan.
The man has been identified as Gurvinder Singh, a resident of Chuni Kalan. ASI Sukhwinder Singh said while patrolling, they got a tip that Gurvinder had stolen silver crowns, flutes, and ornaments from the idol from the village temple and is now looking to sell them.
The ASI added that the police have arrested the accused and recovered the stolen items him. He further said that a case has been registered.
