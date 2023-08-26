Patiala district logs 10 new dengue cases

Patiala, August 25
The district logged 10 fresh cases of dengue on Friday, pushing the total number of cases reported so far up to 158.
Health officials said they have been visiting houses and commercial establishments across the district to look for the larvae of the dengue mosquito.
They said they had already detected and destroyed larvae in 6,580 spots.
Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney and Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Balbir Singh have also stepped in to raise awareness about ways to check the spread of the vector-borne disease.
