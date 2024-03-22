Pensioners lash out at Centre for ignoring demands

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 21

The Punjab Government Pensioners Association held its meeting under the chairmanship of Harjit Singh here today. The pensioners lashed out at the Central Government for ignoring their demands.

Harjit Singh said the parties make false promises to win elections every time. He said the pensioners of the state have been struggling to get their rights, adding that pensioners were resentful of the government. Harjit said the demands include the implementation of a pay commission report, payment of DA instalments, old dues, and medical bills.

He urged the gathering to cast their votes wisely after considering all factors, adding that the electoral process needs to rise above caste and politics based on religion.

