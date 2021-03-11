Police hold flag march in Patiala district

Patiala, May 1
The Patiala police today carried out a flag march in Patiala City, Nabha, Rajpura and Patran areas in order to ensure peace and harmony in the district.
In Patiala city, police personnel and anti-riot police carried out the flag march at important places, including Anardana Chowk, Chandni Chowk, Chhoti Baradari, Sheran Wala Gate and Tripuri.
The flag march was carried out after the curfew imposed due to a clash between two groups outside the Mata Kali Devi temple was lifted.
Being Sunday, some markets in the city also wore a deserted look.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 cops injured in stone-pelting in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; curfew imposed in 10 police stations
Internet services suspended
On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla
Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...
Citing Eid celebration pictures from Malerkotla, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says communal hatred can't vitiate Punjab
The CM tweets celebratory pictures on Twitter
Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi
In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...
Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders
Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...