Police hold flag march in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 1

The Patiala police today carried out a flag march in Patiala City, Nabha, Rajpura and Patran areas in order to ensure peace and harmony in the district.

In Patiala city, police personnel and anti-riot police carried out the flag march at important places, including Anardana Chowk, Chandni Chowk, Chhoti Baradari, Sheran Wala Gate and Tripuri.

The flag march was carried out after the curfew imposed due to a clash between two groups outside the Mata Kali Devi temple was lifted.

Being Sunday, some markets in the city also wore a deserted look.