Residents demand release of funds for house construction

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 9

Residents of Wards 22 and 23 of Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib Municipal Council organised a protest and submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner demanding the release of the first instalment for the construction of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The residents said they had applied to the Municipal Council to repair their kutcha houses under the Prime Minister’s housing scheme, adding that their cases were approved. They said that after examining the list, they were asked by the MC to demolish their mud houses to rebuild them, as they promised that the first instalment of the grant would be credited to their accounts expeditiously.

The residents said that with the assurance of the MC, they demolished their house and started building new ones. They said that the first instalment of the grant was not credited to their accounts after many days, adding that upon inquiry, MC officials told them that the amounts would be credited to their accounts soon. They said that despite repeated assurances, it has been two months and the instalments have not been credited yet.

A resident said, “We contacted the MC officials again, and they said the grant of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has been withdrawn, and whether they receive the amounts or not will be decided after the General Election.”

The residents said they are poor people and cannot construct their houses without help from the MC, adding that they are homeless now. They said the first instalment should be released immediately.

