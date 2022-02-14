SGPC member Surjit Garhi joins BJP

Amit Shah welcomes him in the saffron party during his Patiala visit

SGPC member Surjit Garhi joins BJP

Supporters of BJP-PLC-SAD(S) alliance at an election rally addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Patiala on Sunday. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, February 13

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee(SGPC) member Surjit Singh Garhi joined the BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda and candidate from Rajpura Jagdish Kumar Jagga here yesterday. He was formally welcomed into the party fold during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Patiala city today. Garhi, who remained in the SAD since the beginning, is not the only one to have shifted sides. A number of leaders from Patiala have left their former parties just before the Assembly elections.

Surjit Singh Garhi remained the district Patiala president of Shiromani Akali Dal’s Kisan Wing for four years. Apart from being a member of the party’s political affairs committee, he also remained its Rajpura and Banur circle president for 15 years. He has been a member of the SGPC since 2004.

He said the reason for joining the BJP was SAD’s failure to offer him a ticket from Rajpura “I was the deserving candidate from Rajpura. But the party did not give me a ticket. I was being ignored,” Garhi said.

He said joining the BJP while being a member of the SGPC was no different than being in an alliance with it. “There is nothing new in it. The SAD and BJP have been in an alliance for 23 years since 1997,” he added.

Before his joining the BJP, senior and local figures from Patiala district joined different political parties in the last six months. Former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh quit the Congress in November last year and floated a new outfit—Punjab Lok Congress. Soon after, local Congress leaders, including Mayor Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, KK Malhotra and other Congress councillors joined the PLC.

Akali stalwart late Gurcharan Singh Tohra’s grandson Kanwarveer Singh also joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in January this year. His father Harmel Singh had remained minister in the SAD government.

Former SAD leader and first Mayor of Patiala, Vishnu Sharma quit the Shiromani Akali Dal in January this year and joined the Congress. He has remained in the Congress earlier as well. The Congress, soon after his joining the party announced him as its candidate for the Patiala Urban seat.

Former Patiala Shiromani Akali Dal Mayor Ajit Pal Singh Kohli also snapped ties with the SAD and joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in January. He and his family—father and former minister Surjit Singh Kohli and grandfather and former MLA Sardara Singh— had around seven decades-long association with the SAD.

A local leader and former Punjabi University faculty member Sumrinder Singh Sira had joined the AAP in January last year. He was expecting a ticket from Patiala Urban but the party announced Ajit Pal Singh Kohli as its candidate from Patiala Urban. Sira joined Capt Amarinder Singh’s PLC on Saturday.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Navjot Singh Sidhu refuses to take the stage at Priyanka Gandhi's Sangrur rally

2
Punjab

On Punjab visit eve, PM Modi meets Beas dera chief

3
Punjab Punjab polls

Punjab not safe under Channi regime, says Amit Shah at Ludhiana rally

4
Punjab Election Punjab polls

Punjab rally: Capt Amarinder replaced as his govt was being run by BJP from Delhi, says Priyanka Gandhi

5
Punjab

Amit Shah holds closed-door meeting with Akal Takht Jathedar

6
Punjab

Foolproof security for PM Modi's rally in Jalandhar today

7
Nation

IMD predicts two spells of rain, snow in North India this week

8
Nation

Two decades after department's lapse, excess allowance to be recovered from ex-servicemen

9
Haryana

Second woman's body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building

10
Nation WHO-ICMR STUDY

41.4 per cent Indian adults not sweating it out

Don't Miss

View All
41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO
Nation

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin
Sports

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later
Entertainment

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later

Amritsar: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records
Himachal

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts

Chandigarh: Single ticket for tourist spots, app launched by Tourism Department
Chandigarh

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

Top Stories

PSLV-C52 successfully launches earth observation and 2 small satellites

PSLV-C52 successfully launches earth observation and 2 small satellites

This is ISRO’s first launch in 2022

Polling under way for 55 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh

Polling under way for 55 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh

This is the second phase of the Assembly elections in the st...

Polling begins in Uttarakhand

Polling begins in Uttarakhand

This is the fifth Assembly poll being held in the hill state...

Voting on in Goa; 301 candidates in fray for 40 Assembly seats

Voting on in Goa; 301 candidates in fray for 40 Assembly seats

Voting begins at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm in the singl...

India adds 34,113 Covid cases; active cases fall below 5 lakh after 37 days

India adds 34,113 Covid cases; active cases fall below 5 lakh after 37 days

The daily Covid cases have remained below 1 lakh for eight c...

Cities

View All

A golden opportunity to save Punjab from loot: AAP

A golden opportunity to save Punjab from loot: AAP

Amit Shah, Akal Takht officiating Jathedar hold closed-door meet

Khemkaran slowly warming up to AAP

Beopar mandal endorses Gujarat HC's statement on GST

Haryana Cong chief Kumari Selja campaigns for Verka

Octogenarian, whom Kangana targeted, canvasses for SSM

Octogenarian Mohinder Kaur, whom Kangana Ranaut targeted, canvasses for SSM

PGI inoculates 33 for Covovax trials

PGI inoculates 33 for Covovax trials

Two months on, nominated Chandigarh councillors yet to be named

Another deadline for Panchkula railway bridge

Chandigarh sees 42 Covid cases

Resident woes: It's the same old story in New Chandigarh

2 lawyers, businessman held over posts against judges

2 lawyers, businessman held over posts against judges

Onus on teachers, government as Delhi schools reopen for young, unvaccinated students

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

9-year-old girl among 4 dead as building collapses in north Delhi

Over 1,500 devotees board special train for Varanasi

Over 1,500 devotees board special train for Varanasi

Manoranjan Kalia reaches people's doorstep, seeks their support

Foolproof security for PM Modi's rally in Jalandhar today

MLA Rajinder Beri violates EC norms

Senior leaders' rhetoric becomes headache for Congress candidate

Ludhiana among 4 Punjab cities to be made industrial hubs: Amit Shah

Ludhiana among 4 Punjab cities to be made industrial hubs: Amit Shah

Ludhiana: Tight security during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, commuters face problems

BJP Gill Assembly constituency candidate SR Ladhar attacked, injured

Mandi Ahmedgarh: Large number of AAP candidates are turncoats, tainted, says Charanjit Singh Channi

Man dead, 35 new Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Farmers protest Amit Shah’s visit in Patiala

Farmers protest Amit Shah's visit in Patiala

Beneficiaries get Covid-19 vaccine certificate sans jab

Rajpura: Two-time Congress legislator Hardyal Kamboj rides on development plank

YPS students excel in ISC, ICSE exams

Third rehearsal of polling staff conducted