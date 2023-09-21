University holds medical camp

Patiala, September 20
Punjabi University held a multi-speciality medical camp at the UGC guest house on the campus while observing Manav Sewa Sankal Diwas on Wednesday. Senior medical officer Regina Maini said over 300 persons got themselves checked during the camp.
Vice Chancellor Arvind inaugurated the medical camp.
#Punjabi University Patiala #University Grant Commission UGC
