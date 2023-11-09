VB nabs official taking Rs 8K bribe

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 8

During its ongoing campaign against corruption in the state, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) apprehended Kulwant Singh, a complaint handling boy, posted at the PSPCL office here while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000. A spokesperson for the state VB informed that the said power official has been arrested on a complaint lodged by Jasvir Singh, a resident of village Sular.

He added that the complainant approached the VB and alleged that Davinder Singh, Junior Engineer along with Kulwant told him that the power load in his house was over the approved limit and demanded a Rs 8,000 bribe to avoid a penalty.

He further said that the VB team laid a trap and nabbed Kulwant Singh while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 from the complainant. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused.

