Congress sets up in-house mechanism for Punjab Assembly elections

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, February 2

The Congress has set up an in-house poll mechanism for Punjab Assembly election in an attempt to overcome the challenge of hiring professional poll strategist.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the party had hired election strategist Prashant Kishor.

A strong team of over 200 volunteers, drawn from state units of Congress in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and other neighbouring places have positioned in all 117 assembly segments and 23 districts for real-time feedback on poll-related issues.

Already working for the last over two months, the volunteers included elected representatives from the level of block development committee (BDC) to the positions like secretaries and general secretaries in the state youth congress units. The Punjab elections have provided an opportunity to set up a robust in-house mechanism to run a digital campaign in modern ways and it would be replicated in coming elections in other states and the general elections.

The team gets feedback on the candidates, real-time issues of the voters across different assembly segments, reaching out to the intended beneficiaries of government schemes.

Gokul Butail, Joint Secretary, All India Congress Committee, and in charge of the party's election control room for Punjab, says: “The volunteers coming from different background get an opportunity to hone their professional and networking skills, connect with the grass root workers and at the same time interact with the top leadership. The volunteers add to team management skills. The opportunity offers incentives to rise the organisational ladder in the party”.

#punjab polls