10 inmates booked over Sangrur jail clash

Sushil Goyal

Sangrur, April 20

The police have booked 10 inmates of the District Jail, Sangrur, on the charges of murder and attempt to murder along with other sections of the IPC over the clash that left two inmates dead on Friday.

The case has been registered on the complaint of Adarshpal Singh, Deputy Superintendent, District Jail, Sangrur.

The accused used a piece of a water pipe, a log and two small knives as weapons during the attack

The inmates who have been booked are Simranjit Singh alias Jujhar, Amandeep Singh, Satgur Singh, Gurdhiyan Singh, Manjinder Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Simranjit Singh alias Simmi, Dharminder Singh alias Bagga, and Ravinder Singh.

According to the complaint, the accused came out of Ward number 6 of the jail, attacked policemen with weapons. Later, they entered Chakki No. 10 and assaulted Mohammad Haris, Dharminder Singh (Ghora), Sehbaj and Gagandeep Singh, with sharp weapons due to which Dharminder Singh (Ghora) and Mohamamd Haris died. Two inmates Gagandeep Singh and Sehbaj were injured and admitted to the Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.

DIG, Patiala Range, Harcharan Singh Bhullar, today visited the jail and took stock of the situation after the last night’s clash. Bhullar said the accused and the victims were earlier living in a cordial atmosphere in the jail. However, some days ago, they had an altercation.

The injured persons were out of danger, he added.

Bhullar further said an FIR had been registered against 10 persons and the investigation was in progress. He said as per the jail manual, the police would take them on production warrant and after that it would get their police custody. He said along with police investigation, a judicial inquiry was also in progress.

Bhullar said the accused had used a piece of a water pipe, a wooden log and two small knives during the incident. He said they were investigating how knives reached the hands of the inmates.

