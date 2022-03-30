Rs 184 cr released for post-matric scholarships in Punjab

Chandigarh, March 29
Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr Baljit Kaur on Tuesday released Rs 214.16 crore under the post-matric scholarship and shagun scheme. Disclosing this, the Cabinet Minister said: “Clearing the pendency till March 2022, Rs 184 crore have been released under the post-matric scholarship, while Rs 30.16 crore have been released under the shagun scheme up to December 2021.”
Later, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema approved the release of the funds. The Cabinet Minister said Ambedkar Bhawans would be constructed in every district. She directed the officials to take expertise of other government institutions in cost effective measure for the construction of these bhawans.
Emphasising on the need of maintenance of existing Ambedkar Bhawans, Dr Kaur said some old buildings needed immediate maintenance and the AAP government was committed to constructing and maintaining Ambedkar Bhawans. —
