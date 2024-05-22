2 killed, 12 injured as bus collides with stationary truck in Punjab's Ludhiana

Ludhiana, May 22
Two passengers were killed and 12 others were injured when their bus collided with a stationary truck near Samrala on Ludhiana- Chandigarh road, about 40 km from here, on Wednesday.
The tourist bus was carrying pilgrims, hailing from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, and they were on their way to Amritsar after visiting Haridwar, police said.
The passengers were going to different religious places in Punjab to offer prayers when their bus collided with a stationary truck, they said.
Two of the passengers died on the spot while 12 others were injured. Eight of them who suffered serious injuries are admitted to Civil Hospital, police said.
The deceased were identified as Meenakshi (52) and Saroj Bala (54), both from Indore, they added.
