22 held in raids on drug smugglers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 1

The police here today conducted a massive state-level cordon and search operation at identified drug hotspots and vulnerable areas in all 28 police districts of the state. The operation was conducted from 8 am to 11am simultaneously across the state.

Special DGP, Law and Order, Arpit Shukla said CPs/SSPs were told to plan this operation meticulously by identifying the points of sale of drugs and psychotropic substances in their respective districts or certain areas which had become safe haven for drug peddlers.

He said the CPs/SSPs were directed to check all those booked under NDPS cases and those who were on bail or had been acquitted. “These kinds of cordon-and-search operations on a mass scale not only help infuse fear among anti-social elements, but also boost public confidence,” he said.

The Special DGP said over 500 police teams comprising over 3,000 police personnel had cordoned off as many as 246 drug hotspots and as many as 864 persons booked in NDPS cases or were on bail or acquitted were checked.

During the operation, the police registered 31 FIRs after arresting 22 persons, besides apprehending a proclaimed Offender (PO), he said.

Sharing details, Shukla said the police teams had seized 2.95-kg heroin, Rs 36,000 drug money, 100 gm opium, 21.5 kg poppy husk and a huge quantity of ‘lahan’, besides seizing two pistols and some ammunition.

The operation was conducted after identifying drug hotspots through data analysis by the district police.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.