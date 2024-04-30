 29 dera followers hurt in Barnala bus mishap : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • 29 dera followers hurt in Barnala bus mishap

29 dera followers hurt in Barnala bus mishap

29 dera followers hurt in Barnala bus mishap

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Our Correspondent

Sangrur, April 29

As many as 29 passengers, 15 men, 12 women and two children, today sustained injuries when the bus, they were travelling in, hit a gate built to prevent the entry of big vehicles at the grain market in Barnala.

The bus, carrying followers of Dera Sacha Sauda, was on its way to Sirsa from Barnala when it met with the mishap. The followers had reportedly come to Barnala from Sherpur in a mini bus to go to Sirsa.

Due to the impact of the accident, many windowpanes of the bus broke, causing injuries to the passengers. The injured persons were taken to the Civil Hospital, Barnala. The bus driver managed to flee the spot.

Talking to The Tribune on the phone, SMO of the Civil Hospital, Barnala, Dr Tapinderjot Kaushal said two persons had fracture.

After giving first-aid to the patients and the treatment to the remaining patients, most patients had been discharged from the hospital.

ASI Charanjit Singh said the police had approached the patients at the Civil Hospital to get their statements recorded but they declined to give these.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Barnala #Sangrur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Raja Warring to contest againt BJP's Ravneet Bitu from Ludhiana; Congress announces 4 more candidates for Punjab

2
Diaspora

‘Sikh values are Canadian values’: PM Trudeau marks Khalsa day in Toronto amid pro-Khalistan chants

3
Trending

Man pays Rs 3 lakh fee to get marriage proposals for daughter from rich families with over Rs 200 crore turnover; internet can't keep cool

4
Entertainment

Arijit Singh fails to recognise Pakistani actor Mahira Khan during his Dubai concert, apologises to her

5
India

India summons Canadian deputy envoy over pro-Khalistan slogans at event attended by PM Justin Trudeau

6
World

Russian ex-spy mastered art of 'sexpionage' only to realise she 'sex trafficked self' by being 'brainwashed'

7
Entertainment

Missing 'Taarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’

8
Delhi

No CM can remain absent for long, it’s against national interest: Delhi High Court on Arvind Kejriwal

9
Madhya Pradesh

After Surat setback, Congress faces Indore ignominy as Lok Sabha candidate Akshay Bam withdraws nomination

10
Delhi

Excise policy case: If Kejriwal doesn't appear on summons, he can't take defence that his statement wasn't recorded, says Supreme Court

Don't Miss

View All
Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Top News

Delhi summons Canadian envoy over pro-Khalistan slogans at Trudeau event

Delhi summons Canadian envoy over pro-Khalistan slogans at Justin Trudeau's event

US report ‘identifies’ RAW official in plot to assassinate Pannun

US report ‘identifies’ RAW official in plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Uttarakhand suspends licence of 14 products made by Ramdev’s firm

Uttarakhand suspends licence of 14 products made by Ramdev’s firm Patanjali

Drug regulator took action over misleading ads

Delhi Police call Reddy over Shah fake video

Delhi Police call Telangana CM Revanth Reddy over Amit Shah's fake video

PM says Opposition trying to instigate people, vitiate atmos...


Cities

View All

Ensure timely lifting of procured wheat: Official

Ensure timely lifting of procured wheat: Official

Commuters suffer as road repair work stalled in city

Two die in mishap as tractor hits bike

EPFO launches new scheme to resolve employee grievances

Voters in Amritsar East hope Navjot Sidhu will visit them

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Wheat bags exposed to rain, farmers upset

Chandigarh prepares 100-day action plan for development works

Chandigarh prepares 100-day action plan for development works

INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders of city Congress to meet today

Chandigarh constable booked for ‘thrashing’ hotel owner

Day’s temperature falls 6.9 degrees

Rs 18L relief given to accident victim’s parents

Sunita, Atishi meet CM in jail

Sunita, Atishi meet CM in jail

Congress trying to give OBC quota to minorities: BJP

The Tribune Interview: Will work for the welfare of SCs and OBCs

Former Congress councillor among new BJP joinees

Sanjay blames BJP, L-G for MCD fiasco

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sports industry roped in for voter awareness

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sports industry roped in for voter awareness

Kapurthala DC reviews poll preparedness

Ex-CM Channi seeks voters’ response on Google form

Shops, eateries join hands with admn to increase voter turnout

50 bikes with modified silencers impounded

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is Congress’s choice from Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is Congress’s choice from Ludhiana

Amrinder Raja Warring Congress’s trump card for Ludhiana

First randomisation of EVMs conducted in presence of political party representatives

Ludhiana district excels in voter awareness, literacy in Punjab, bags 2nd spot in SVEEP

Questions arose as Ludhiana MC auctions NHAI’s Elevated Road pillars for ads sans nod

national yogasana training programme kicks off

national yogasana training programme kicks off

Woman, help booked for ‘murder’ of man

Shakespeare Festival captivates audience

DC directs officials to speed up lifting of procured grain from Sirhind market

Senior citizens concerned over road blockade, noise pollution