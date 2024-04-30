29 dera followers hurt in Barnala bus mishap

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, April 29

As many as 29 passengers, 15 men, 12 women and two children, today sustained injuries when the bus, they were travelling in, hit a gate built to prevent the entry of big vehicles at the grain market in Barnala.

The bus, carrying followers of Dera Sacha Sauda, was on its way to Sirsa from Barnala when it met with the mishap. The followers had reportedly come to Barnala from Sherpur in a mini bus to go to Sirsa.

Due to the impact of the accident, many windowpanes of the bus broke, causing injuries to the passengers. The injured persons were taken to the Civil Hospital, Barnala. The bus driver managed to flee the spot.

Talking to The Tribune on the phone, SMO of the Civil Hospital, Barnala, Dr Tapinderjot Kaushal said two persons had fracture.

After giving first-aid to the patients and the treatment to the remaining patients, most patients had been discharged from the hospital.

ASI Charanjit Singh said the police had approached the patients at the Civil Hospital to get their statements recorded but they declined to give these.

