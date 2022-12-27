3 peddlers having Pakistan links nabbed

Gurdaspur, December 26
In a major breakthrough, the joint operation launched by the BSF and the Gurdaspur police against drug smugglers paid dividends when the security agencies arrested three hardcore drug smugglers today.
They nabbed Gurvinder Chand, Ajay Masih and Malkiat Singh. The trio used to receive consignments of heroin sent by their Pakistani contacts through drones at a predestined place.
SSP Deepak Hilori said more arrests would be made in the coming days as the police had got important leads following the interrogation of the accused.The accused had been booked under the NDPS Act. They were in touch with Bittu on the Pakistan side. “On December 14, 200 gram of heroin was received by them and again a similar quantity was dropped by a drone on December 16. Then on December 17 and 18, 400 gram heroin was received by them in packets dropped by a drone,” said the SSP.
