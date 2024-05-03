Punjab: 30 officers fail to file plaints under Insecticides Act on time, in soup

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 2

In a startling revelation, the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that no less than 30 officers had failed to file criminal complaints under the Insecticides Act within the limitation period. Justice NS Shekhawat’s Bench was also told that prosecution sanction in 47 cases was awaited from the competent authority –– Punjab Joint Director of Agricultural (Plant Protection).

Information to this effect came less than a month after the high court took cognisance of a scam where insecticide inspectors and the chief agriculture officers had helped the accused illegally by delaying the institution of complaints before the courts even after receiving reports from the public analyst and sanction under the provisions of the Insecticides Act. The Bench during the course of hearing had called for district-wise data for the last five years in each case under the Act.

Appearing before Justice Shekhawat’s Bench, Department Director Jaswant Singh added that ‘some punishment’ had been imposed on such officials. He further assured the court that an office order would be issued to all insecticide officers and chief agricultural officers in the state to file criminal complaints under the Insecticides Act within the limitation period.

Taking a note of the submissions, Justice Shekhawat directed Jaswant to file a status report on action taken against the 30 officers. “This court has come to know that in 47 cases the sanction for prosecution is awaited from the competent authority –– Punjab Joint Director of Agricultural (Plant Protection). So, he is directed to file an affidavit with regard to the date of receipt of the record from the insecticide inspector for grant of sanction and the date of grant of sanction by him in all cases for the last three years in the state.”

Justice Shekhawat also called for an explanation for the delay, if more than a year was consumed by the competent authority in granting the sanction. The explanation by the competent authority was directed to be submitted in all such matters during the last three years. Directions were also issued to expedite the process of granting sanction in all pending cases. “He is also directed to remain present in the court on the next date of hearing along with the entire record in all cases,” the Bench added.

“In all these cases, this delay is caused by the officials concerned to help the accused illegally, because the maximum sentence provided under the provisions of the Insecticides Act is two years and the complaints have been instituted after a delay of three years,” Justice Shekhawat had observed.

#Agriculture