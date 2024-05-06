 50% wheat yet to be lifted from Muktsar mandis : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • 50% wheat yet to be lifted from Muktsar mandis

50% wheat yet to be lifted from Muktsar mandis

50% wheat yet to be lifted from Muktsar mandis

Bags of wheat lying at the grain market in Gidderbaha.



Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, May 3

Even though wheat lifting has picked up pace, yet nearly 50 per cent of the purchased crop is lying in the grain markets in Muktsar district.

According to the official records procured from the Punjab State Agricultural Marketing Board, nearly 46 per cent of the purchased crop was still lying in the grain markets across the state till Thursday evening.

The situation was worst in Tarn Taran district with 67 per cent of purchased crop lying in the grain markets, 58 per cent in SBS Nagar district and 56 per cent in Hoshiarpur district.

On the other hand, some districts are performing well which include Ropar and SAS Nagar district having just 26 per cent of the purchased wheat crop lying in the mandis.

The officials concerned said that the harvesting had entered its last phase and would end in the next few days. “Crop arrivals had started in the second week of April and had picked up pace after almost a week. The lifting was however slow at that time. Now, the lifting is also being done at a fast pace. We are hopeful that crop procurement operations will end soon.”

Till Saturday evening, 1,20,31,643 MT wheat had arrived in the mandis across the state, of which 1,19,40,194 MT was purchased and 64,25,330 MT lifted. Further, the day’s lifting of crop was more in comparison to the total arrival across the state.

However in Muktsar, the day’s lifting of wheat crop was 35,154 MT against total arrivals of 44,329 MT.

Meanwhile, the weather changed again in Muktsar and some adjoining districts today. Harjeet Singh, a farmer, who has brought his produce to the grain market in Gidderbaha, said, “The situation in the grain market is better now. But the weather is changing again and increasing the worries of farmers and commission agents.”

The maximum price of Rs 2,500 per quintal is recorded in Ferozepur district. The minimum support price (MSP) of wheat for this season is Rs 2,275 per quintal.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Muktsar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Nijjar killing: Residents of accused Kamalpreet’s native village in Jalandhar say he migrated to Canada on student visa

2
Delhi

Greater Noida-based businessman's missing son found dead after 4 days

3
World

Canada a ‘rule-of-law country’, says PM Trudeau after arrest of three Indians in Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar killing

4
Punjab

'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala

5
Jalandhar

Charanjit Channi calls attack on IAF’s convoy ‘stunt’; triggers a row

6
India

Why does Rahul Gandhi always wear a white T-shirt? Here is what he has to say

7
Features

PL Varma: Soul of Chandigarh

8
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut confuses Tejashwi Yadav with Tejasvi Surya; becomes butt of jokes on social media

9
Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Congress leader Radhika Khera resigns from party, cites opposition to Ram temple visit

10
India

Public at large thinks criminal trials are ‘neither free nor fair’, laments Supreme Court

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Ph-3 poll din ends; will seal Shah, Shivraj fate

Ph-3 poll din ends; will seal Shah, Shivraj fate

Voting in 93 seats across 12 states tomorrow

Canada ‘rule-of-law country’: Trudeau on arrest of 3 Indians

Canada ‘rule-of-law country’: Trudeau on arrest of 3 Indians

Says Sikh community feeling unsafe after Nijjar’s killing

Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in J&K, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics

Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in J&K, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics

Poonch, Rajouri epicentre of attacks; 18 killed in a year

Public thinks criminal trials neither free nor fair: SC

Public thinks criminal trials neither free nor fair: SC

Flags ineffective cross-examination of hostile witnesses by ...

Ignore summons by Bengal police: Governor to staff

Ignore summons by Bengal police: Governor to staff


Cities

View All

Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

5.73 lakh MT wheat reaches grain markets for procurement

Fire breaks out at house on Batala Road

3-kg heroin seizure: Police get 4-day remand of drug peddlers

Three of family killed in mishap near Mehta

Moosewala’s family backs Congress candidate

Sidhu Moosewala’s family backs Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder

INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders back Manish Tewari, Pawan Kumar Bansal skips meet

INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders back Manish Tewari, Pawan Kumar Bansal skips meet

It’s Modi vs Manish Tewari in ads at PBS docking stations

Manish Tewari slams rival over promise of turning dump into football ground in 3 months

Will press the ‘reset button’ for administrative reforms: Sanjay Tandon

INDIA VOTES 2024: Polling officers train in heat wave management

AAP leaders defect to BJP amid corruption allegations

AAP leaders defect to BJP amid corruption allegations

Yadav takes charge as Delhi Congress chief

BJP highlights social media’s role in politics

Kejriwal’s arrest a bid to silence his voice, says Sunita

Ahead of elections, Capital witnesses historic rise in youth voter registration

Siblings killed, three hurt in road accident near Mukerian

Siblings killed, three hurt in road accident near Mukerian

Man dies, wife injured in mishap

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2 sector officers face action for negligence

Polling staff apprised of election procedure

Perform duties with utmost dedication, DC to polling staff

Major tragedy averted as coaches of Archana Express detach from engine

Major tragedy averted as coaches of Archana Express detach from engine

3,967 appear for NEET UG in Ludhiana district

Farmers’ protest: Rail passengers continue to face inconvenience

Congress leader Bajwa challenges Bittu, camps in Ludhiana to ‘teach him a lesson’

INDIA VOTES 2024: Video of Ravneet Bittu, Warring hugging each other goes viral

General Election: Polling officers briefed about election process in Patiala

General Election: Polling officers briefed about election process in Patiala

Workshop on linguistics, phonetics, communication

Hockey player ends life by jumping into canal