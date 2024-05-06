50% wheat yet to be lifted from Muktsar mandis

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, May 3

Even though wheat lifting has picked up pace, yet nearly 50 per cent of the purchased crop is lying in the grain markets in Muktsar district.

According to the official records procured from the Punjab State Agricultural Marketing Board, nearly 46 per cent of the purchased crop was still lying in the grain markets across the state till Thursday evening.

The situation was worst in Tarn Taran district with 67 per cent of purchased crop lying in the grain markets, 58 per cent in SBS Nagar district and 56 per cent in Hoshiarpur district.

On the other hand, some districts are performing well which include Ropar and SAS Nagar district having just 26 per cent of the purchased wheat crop lying in the mandis.

The officials concerned said that the harvesting had entered its last phase and would end in the next few days. “Crop arrivals had started in the second week of April and had picked up pace after almost a week. The lifting was however slow at that time. Now, the lifting is also being done at a fast pace. We are hopeful that crop procurement operations will end soon.”

Till Saturday evening, 1,20,31,643 MT wheat had arrived in the mandis across the state, of which 1,19,40,194 MT was purchased and 64,25,330 MT lifted. Further, the day’s lifting of crop was more in comparison to the total arrival across the state.

However in Muktsar, the day’s lifting of wheat crop was 35,154 MT against total arrivals of 44,329 MT.

Meanwhile, the weather changed again in Muktsar and some adjoining districts today. Harjeet Singh, a farmer, who has brought his produce to the grain market in Gidderbaha, said, “The situation in the grain market is better now. But the weather is changing again and increasing the worries of farmers and commission agents.”

The maximum price of Rs 2,500 per quintal is recorded in Ferozepur district. The minimum support price (MSP) of wheat for this season is Rs 2,275 per quintal.

