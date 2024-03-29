$5K, Rs 1.20L seized near Phagwara

Phagwara, March 28
In a first-ever seizure here after the imposition of the model code of conduct in the state, a team comprising traffic policemen, flying squad and surveillance members constituted by the assistant returning officer seized unaccounted money totalling Rs 1.20 lakh and $5,000 from a person near the local bus stand today.
The accused identified as Hardip Singh, whose village is situated on Phagwara-Dosanjh Road was travelling in a car.
Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police Vatsala Gupta while confirming it said the district police had earlier seized Rs 17 lakh in the district and the total amount seized so far had risen to Rs 18.20 lakh and $5,000. He said the seized amount had been sent to Income Tax Department.
