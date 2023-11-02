6 die as car gets stuck between 2 trucks in Punjab's Sangrur

Sangrur, November 2
Six people, including a four-year-old, were killed when their car got stuck between two trucks in this district on Thursday.
The occupants of the car were on their way from Malerkotla to Sunam when the accident took place around 1.30 am.
SI Jagtar Singh said: “Six people, including a child, have died. During preliminary investigation, it came to light that they were from Sunam district. We are recording the statements of relatives of the deceased.”
Gurcharn Singh, a local, said all died on the spot and people had to use gas cutters to retrieve the bodies from the car.
The bodies have been taken to the Sangrur civil hospital for post-mortem.
