6 FIRs, no action; Mishra evaded arrest in Punjab

Jalandhar, June 29

Brijesh Mishra, arrested by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) in British Columbia on June 23 for allegedly defrauding hundreds of students by providing them fake offer letters, had 12 complaints against him in Punjab.

Of the 12 complaints filed between 2021 and 2023, six were turned into FIRs but the Jalandhar-based travel agent managed to evade arrest in connection with all of them. He came in the spotlight after the recent controversy over deportation of 700 Indian students from Canada.

The earliest complaints were filed against Mishra in Faridkot and Malerkotla between 2021 and 2022, respectively. After that, 10 complaints were filed in Jalandhar against Mishra and his associates. Six of these complaints were turned into FIRs. One FIR each was registered in Faridkot and Malerkotla in 2021 and 2022, and four in Jalandhar between March and May this year. In five of the complaints, compromise was struck by his accomplice Rahul Bhargav, who was arrested on March 24.

First FIR in 2021 4 FIRs filed in Jalandhar on March 17, 27, 28 and May 22 this year 1 FIR in Malerkotla in 2022 1 FIR filed in Faridkot in 2021 Booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 465 (forging documents), 467 (forgery) of the Indian Penal Code

Despite Mishra being a Jalandhar-based agent, there was no formal FIR against him in Jalandhar before March this year (despite two FIRs at Faridkot and Malerkotla). On why he wasn’t booked in Jalandhar after complaints in other districts, DCP City, Jalandhar, Jagmohan Singh, said: “Since the other cases were in other districts, we had to launch a probe in Jalandhar before he could be booked. It was after a thorough investigation that he was booked in March.”

The DCP said extradition proceedings would be launched against Mishra soon in the fraud cases. A red-corner notice is also likely to be issued against him shortly.

CP Jalandhar, Kuldeep Chahal said, “We are awaiting a formal communication from Canada. The extradition proceedings would be launched soon.”

Deputy Commissioner, Jalandhar, Vishesh Sarnagal said none of the illegal agents operational in Jalandhar would be spared.

In March this year when the Jalandhar police raided Mishra’s office in connection with the FIRs, they found that his office had been shut for seven months.

As reported in Toronto Star, Mishra had crossed over to Canada from the United States’ border in October last year. Mishra had earlier been arrested by the Jalandhar police in 2013 for duping students. However, he later restarted an agency under a new name. This agency’s licence was cancelled by the Jalandhar administration in March this year.